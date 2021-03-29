South Africa: Culture of Care - Let's Arrest South Africa's Descent Into Malignant Resignation

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Janet Heard

This week I thought of the transformative power of 'Dr Max Goodwin's' 'How can I help?' catchphrase amid shocking reports of the public healthcare system in the Eastern Cape being on the brink.

How can I help?

This is not a phrase we hear often in real life. It is the mantra of TV medical drama series New Amsterdam, which is a welcome distraction from the everyday depressing reality of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The simple yet effective catchphrase "How can I help?" is introduced in the first episode by Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) when he meets the hospital staff as new director of the New Amsterdam hospital, modelled on New York City's Bellevue public hospital. "I work for you so you can work for your patients. How can I help?" he kicks off, assuring the team that he is not posing a trick question.

The high-octane, badass, altruistic doctor, on a mission to make a difference, adopts this phrase to invigorate a moribund health service and transform it into a public service that cares, one that puts patients first.

His question has a different intent to the ubiquitous customer...

