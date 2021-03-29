Egypt: SCA Chairman - No Deaths, Injuries, Pollution Reported in Blocked Ship Saga

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said Saturday no casualties, injuries, or pollution were reported during the blockage crisis of the strategic Suez Canal by the mega-ship Ever Given.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 23 at 7:30 CLT, when the mega-ship Ever Given, arranged No. 13 in the southern convoy, stuck diagonally at the Suez Canal's 151-km mark, Rabie said.

Immediately, we moved three tugboats to rearrange ships that had been moving in the shipping course as soon as possible, he added.

Around 321 vessels are jammed in the Suez Canal or at anchor awaiting transit, Rabie said.

We provide them with all the logistics they need, he added.

An operation room was formed from various specialties to develop a plan of action, the SCA chairman said.

Tugboats were deployed and workers were dredging the banks and seafloor near the vessels bow to try to get it afloat again, he added.

We are working around-the-clock to end the crisis as soon as possible, Rabie said.

However, tugging manoeuvres require the availability of several factors, including winds and tides, he added,

SCA's dredgers have been working to remove vast quantities of sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel's bow. It is now hoped that our tug boats can make use of the winds and tides to dislodge the 224,000-ton ship, Rabie said.

Rabie said that the SCA is attempting to flatten water to allow refloating the mega ship.

"We have developed an alternate plan to allow other ships to dock at Timsah and other lakes, "he added.

The SCA stressed that Tuesday's sandstorm was not the main reason behind the blockage of the strategic Suez Canal.

He added that other compounding factors are expected to be behind the vessel's running aground

Twelve ships passed the Suez Canal before the ship ran aground, Rabie said.

The incident has occurred at the canal's southern entrance, he stressed, refuting media reports claiming that it had taken place at the new canal.

It would have been easier if the incident occurred in the new canal, he added.

An emergency response team of the Netherlands-based Smit Salvage has arrived at the scene to deal with the situation, Rabie said.

The team adopted the same rescue plan drawn up by the Suez Canal Authority to deal with the crisis, he added

Additional tugs were sent to take part in towing the giant ship, raising the total number from 5 to 14, Rabie told the press conference.

"We spared no effort and worked at full speed to solve the problem," he added.

The SCA teams have managed to solve the problems with the mega ship's rudders and propellers, Rabie said.

New attempts will be made soon to free the vessel when the high tide goes down, he added

"We feel positive signs," Rabie said.

"We were close to getting the job done yesterday, but the reflux reached 180 cm, forcing the team to stop their attempt, he added.

"We have resumed dredging operations to reach 18 meters. Now, tugs will return to attempt to dislodge the giant container ship," Rabie said.

He thanked all the countries that offered their assistance. "We are studying all options to accomplish such difficult tasks."

He added that proposals offered on social media platforms have also been studied.

Asked if the ship ran aground on purpose, Rabie said it was not an intentional accident, Rabie stressed.

The accident is difficult and all that preoccupies the authority was to work to float the ship, he added.

"Strong winds and weather factors were not the main reasons for the ship's grounding, there may have been technical or human errors," Rabie said.

Investigations will be launched once the flotation process is completed, he added.

He could not predict when it would be re-floated, but there are good signs.

All recorded and written documents are seized to know the facts behind the ship's grounding, Rabie said.

The Ever Given was not the largest ship to cross the Suez Canal, as the canal depth is suitable for all ships, he added.

There may have been technical or human errors," Rabie said. "All of these factors will become apparent in the investigation."

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is closely following up the file, he added.

Rabie said the Suez Canal's revenues reached $ 6.5 billion last year, stressing that Egypt is losing millions of dollars in revenue from the canal for each day it is closed.

Plan A is to try to wrest the ship free without removing containers from the deck. But, plan B is ready to remove containers from the front of the ship.

In turn, a SMIT official said he could not predict when the ship would be refloated.

"We are fully confident that the rescue operation would succeed," he added.

Meanwhile, Suez Canal Authority chairman Rabie said the Suez Canal has the capabilities to deal with such incidents.

"Many countries have offered to help. But, we are able to solve the problem,: he added.

Rabie ruled out any change of shipping lines from the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope. "The canal is still the best, safest and most affordable."