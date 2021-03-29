South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Jewish Community Well Over Pesach

26 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the South African Jewish Community a Chag Pesach Kasher v'Sameach as they prepare to celebrate the festival of Pesach, beginning at sunset on 27 March.

"The Pesach holiday is a celebration of freedom, and a reminder of its universal meaning and importance," President Ramaphosa said.

"The story of the Exodus is common to all three monotheistic faiths; its retelling during the traditional seder is an opportunity to reflect on the struggle for freedom, and to educate the next generation about its value," the President said.

The Pesach festival also represents a story of triumph over adversity, from which all South Africans can draw inspiration in our continued effort to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and emerge stronger as a nation.

"As we head towards Freedom Day, I call on South Africans to contribute actively to building a society that promotes and advances freedom for all," President Ramaphosa said.

