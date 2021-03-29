Zimbabwe: Galloway Keen to Help Develop Zim Football

BRENDAN GALLOWAY says he is keen to help in the development of football in this country, especially in terms of nurturing young footballers, to realise their dreams.

The England-based player believes the country has the potential to develop into one of the giants of the game on the continent and even compete at World Cup finals.

He has already committed to playing for the Warriors.

The Zimbabwe-born player played for England's Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 teams from 2012 to 2015.

On Saturday, the Luton Town defender, who turned 25, a week ago, paid a courtesy call to the Zimbabwean Ambassador in the United Kingdom, Christian Katsande, at his London offices.

"Mr Brendon Galloway said he was keen to work with the national team as it prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon," read a statement from the Embassy.

"He stated he was also committed and ready to assist in the development of football in Zimbabwe, particularly in working with young players.

"He observed that the country has the potential, and talent, to develop a team capable of competing at the global stage.

"He is, therefore, keen to work with interested Zimbabwean youth, and junior teams, to identify and develop the existing talent and promote coaching courses."

The statement said Katsande, in his welcome remarks, "observed that Mr Brendon Galloway, as a football player in the UK, was an inspiration to Zimbabwean youth to explore opportunities and skills development in sport.

"He urged Mr Galloway to continue to fly the Zimbabwe flag high and be a role model to the youth.

"He encouraged Mr Galloway to give back to the community and explore investments in Zimbabwe."

Galloway was accompanied by Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive, Marshal Gore, who said Galloway explained why it was difficult for him, to make a decision on playing for his country, when he was still at Everton.

"We spoke at length on Saturday when we were assisting him to renew his Zimbabwean passport at the Embassy," said Gore.

"He said he is now mature enough to realise he wants to play for his country.

"His coach at Everton, Roberto Martínez, brought him in as a cover defender, so he was under pressure to deliver, as cover for those players who would be injured, or gone for international duties and returned not fit enough.

"So, it was difficult for him, at that time, to commit to the national team as he also had the pressure of trying to make it at Everton.

"He wanted to secure his future first.

"There was also the influence from his family, he comes from a big family, and the rest of the family is still in Zimbabwe, and are so excited about him playing for his country.

"His grandmother is there. He was born in Zimbabwe and attended St Michael's Primary before he left for UK."

Gore, who has been leading the way, working with ZIFA officials and Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, to try and broaden the base from which the technical team can pick players, said it was unfortunate that Galloway's gesture has met with mixed feelings.

"This appointment was scheduled for early January but was delayed due to Covid -19 and Brendon's rehabilitation work," said Gore.

"It has nothing to do with the team's qualification.

"I know people are speculating but, for a player to say he is available, doesn't automatically earn him a place in the team.

"He has to earn it, and it is the duty of the coaches to select the players.

"As Team Zimbabwe UK, we support the team with availability of national team players, we have the World Cup qualifiers coming up and we are giving the coach a wide pool of players to select from, including those based in the Diaspora.

"We value the integration of foreign-based and locally-based players."

Galloway was born in Harare on March 17, 1995, and moved to England with his parents, when he was six.

He joined Everton in August 2014, on a five-year contract, and was loaned to West Bromwich in 2016.

Last year, in July, he joined Championship side Luton.