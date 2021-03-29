Egypt: Sisi Keen Not to Suspend Railway Services During Upgrading Plan - - Spox

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has directed to take all necessary measures to avoid train accidents in the future, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Speaking to Sada Al Balad TV channel on Saturday, the spokesman said the president was keen not to suspend railway services during a process to upgrade the sector, as it serves some million commuters a day.

The President has directed to improve the sector by adopting security and safety procedures.

Sisi met with the ministerial group concerned with the train crash, and was briefed on the conclusions, circumstances and information available about the accident, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people and left scores injured in central Egypt on Friday.

Sisi also directed to apply all measures to achieve balance between the comprehensive upgrading plan of the railway system and the operation of trains nationwide.

Rady stressed that those who are responsible for the recent train crash will be held accountable after concluding the investigations.

On the blockage crisis of the strategic Suez Canal by the mega-ship Ever Given, Rady said Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie held a press conference to clarify all relevant points.

Rady stressed the authority has great experience to deal with such incidents, noting that some 18,000 ships transited the canal last year without reporting any single incident.

The spokesman said the crisis of the stuck ship has been exploited to raise the idea of using the Cape of Good Hope.

He extended thanks to several countries that offered help for Egypt to solve the crisis.