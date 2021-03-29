Egypt: Deputy FM, U.S. Diplomat Mull Ethiopia Dam's Latest Updates

Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs Hamdy Loza had talks Saturday with US Special Envoy for Sudan Donald Booth on the latest updates regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam file and the ongoing efforts to re-launch negotiations to reach an agreement on filling and operating the dam.

Booth is currently visiting Egypt within a regional tour that also includes Sudan and Ethiopia, as well as DR Congo; the current president of the African Union.

The tour is meant to examine ways of pushing forward the negotiation process, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Egyptian senior diplomat stressed the necessity of reaching an agreement on filling and operating the dam as soon as possible, particularly before Ethiopia begins implementing the second phase of filling, in order to ensure that Egypt and Sudan are not negatively affected by the process.

He also briefed the US envoy on the Sudanese proposal, which Egypt supports, calling for the formation of an international quartet led by DR Congo, with the participation of the United States, the European Union and the United Nations to mediate between the three countries.

Loza stressed the importance of ensuring an effective and serious negotiation process; to maximize its chances of success, enabling the three countries to reach a fair, balanced and legally binding agreement that achieves their common interests, preserves Egypt's rights, and secures its water interests.