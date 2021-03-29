Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sousse Reports Two More Deaths

27 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more people lost their lives to the coronavirus in Sousse, pushing the death toll since the pandemic started to 608.

Statistics put forward by local health directorate also showed 81 more positive cases were detected. This brings the case tally to 17,582, including 15,539 recoveries.

The number of hospitalisations in public and private healthcares facilities stands currently at 87, including 15 in intensive care.

The same source said 4,399 people were vaccinated since a campaign was set in motion last March 13.

