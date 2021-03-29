Tunisia: Médenine-Covid-19 - 4 Deaths and 89 More Infections

27 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Medenine recorded, during the last 24 hours, four more deaths from the consequences of COVID-19, including two people under 50 years old, Director of Preventive Health in Medenine, Zayed El Anz, told TAP.

Besides, 89 additional infections by the coronavirus were detected after the publication of the results of 748 tests bringing the total number of positive cases in the governorate since the outbreak of the virus to 9,497 cases including 397 deaths and 8,556 recovered patients.

Regarding the progress of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, 1,919 people were vaccinated so far in the governorate of Medenine, according to the same source.

