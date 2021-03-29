Tunisia: New Line-Up of Scientific Committee to Fight Against Coronavirus

27 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening the new line-up of the scientific committee to fight against the coronavirus.

Dr Hedi Oueslati (professor of pharmacology) was appointed chairman of this committee and Jalila Ben Khelil its official spokesperson.

Director-General of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases, Nissaf ben Alaya, is no longer a member of this committee.

The change in the composition of the scientific committee aims, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health, to better organise its activities, by strengthening it with experts in various specialities encompassing all disciplines related to the fight against the pandemic.

This decision will allow, according to the Ministry of Health, to "take appropriate measures and scientific proposals that would provide recommendations based exclusively on scientific constants and references".

The new scientific committee is composed of the following 20 members:

1- Dr Mohsen Maalej: Professor of Pneumology

2- Dr Habiba Ben Romdhane: Professor of preventive and collective medicine

3- Dr Iskandar Mrad: Professor of Internal Medicine and President of the National Committee of Medical Ethics

4- Dr Amin Fawzi Selim: Professor of Medical Biology (Microbiology)

5- Dr Hanan ben Issa Touiri: Professor of Infectious Diseases

6- Dr Abdelmajid Ben Jomaa: Professor of Occupational Medicine

7- Dr. Aman Allah Masaadi: Professor of medical resuscitation and president of the competence committee of the National Authority of Evaluation and Accreditation in Health (INEAS)

8- Dr Hachmi Louzir: Professor of medical biology (immunology option)

9- Dr Mahjoub Aouni: Professor of medical biology (microbiology option)

10- Dr Mustapha Ferjani: Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care

11- Dr Riyadh Daghfous: Professor of pharmacology and chairman of the technical committee for the follow-up of scientific and practical developments in the production of vaccines against viruses

12- Dr Wahid Malki: Professor of Psychiatry

13- Dr Riyadh Gouider: Professor of Neurology

14- Dr Jalila Ben Khlil: Professor of medical resuscitation and spokesperson of the committee

15- Dr Khaled Mnif: Professor of Pediatrics

16- Dr Mohamed Sami Mourali: Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases

17- Dr Imad Meliti: Professor of Anthropology

18- Mr. Mahdi Mabrouk: Professor of Sociology

19- Mrs. Salma Zouari: Professor of Economics

20- Dr Sami Souissi: Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.