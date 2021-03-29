Tunisia: New Line-Up of Scientific Committee to Fight Against Coronavirus

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening the new line-up of the scientific committee to fight against the coronavirus.

Dr Hedi Oueslati (professor of pharmacology) was appointed chairman of this committee and Jalila Ben Khelil its official spokesperson.

Director-General of the National Observatory of New and Emerging Diseases, Nissaf ben Alaya, is no longer a member of this committee.

The change in the composition of the scientific committee aims, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health, to better organise its activities, by strengthening it with experts in various specialities encompassing all disciplines related to the fight against the pandemic.

This decision will allow, according to the Ministry of Health, to "take appropriate measures and scientific proposals that would provide recommendations based exclusively on scientific constants and references".

The new scientific committee is composed of the following 20 members:

1- Dr Mohsen Maalej: Professor of Pneumology

2- Dr Habiba Ben Romdhane: Professor of preventive and collective medicine

3- Dr Iskandar Mrad: Professor of Internal Medicine and President of the National Committee of Medical Ethics

4- Dr Amin Fawzi Selim: Professor of Medical Biology (Microbiology)

5- Dr Hanan ben Issa Touiri: Professor of Infectious Diseases

6- Dr Abdelmajid Ben Jomaa: Professor of Occupational Medicine

7- Dr. Aman Allah Masaadi: Professor of medical resuscitation and president of the competence committee of the National Authority of Evaluation and Accreditation in Health (INEAS)

8- Dr Hachmi Louzir: Professor of medical biology (immunology option)

9- Dr Mahjoub Aouni: Professor of medical biology (microbiology option)

10- Dr Mustapha Ferjani: Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care

11- Dr Riyadh Daghfous: Professor of pharmacology and chairman of the technical committee for the follow-up of scientific and practical developments in the production of vaccines against viruses

12- Dr Wahid Malki: Professor of Psychiatry

13- Dr Riyadh Gouider: Professor of Neurology

14- Dr Jalila Ben Khlil: Professor of medical resuscitation and spokesperson of the committee

15- Dr Khaled Mnif: Professor of Pediatrics

16- Dr Mohamed Sami Mourali: Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases

17- Dr Imad Meliti: Professor of Anthropology

18- Mr. Mahdi Mabrouk: Professor of Sociology

19- Mrs. Salma Zouari: Professor of Economics

20- Dr Sami Souissi: Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine.