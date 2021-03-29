Tunisia: Egypt - Train Collision - Building Collapse - Kais Saied Offers Condolences

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP)President Kais Saied on Saturday offered on behalf of the Tunisian people, his sincere condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sissi and extended his sympathy and solidarity, following the collision of two passenger trains in the south of the country and the collapse of a building in Cairo.

In a phone conversation, Saied paid respects to the victims of the two "tragic" accidents, expressing wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured, a Presidency of the Republic press release reads.

At least eight people were killed and 29 others injured on Saturday when an apartment building collapsed in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

On Friday, at least 19 people were killed when two passenger trains collided in Sohag, southern Egypt.