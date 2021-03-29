Zimbabwe: Bako Soars to Another Victory

ZIMBABWE'S junior motocross rider, Emmanuel Bako, warmed up for next weekend's second round of the 2021 South African National Championship series by claiming two podium places at the weekend.

He featured in round three of the Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship at Erora track in Kempton Park, just outside Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The second round of this year's South African National Championship series is scheduled to be held this coming Saturday, at Rover in Port Elizabeth.

Bako, and another young Zimbabwean dirt bike rider Riley Rocher, are expected to represent their country.

Fourteen-year-old Bako is this year competing in the 85cc ProMini Class while Roche is riding in the 65cc Class.

On Saturday, Bako was back in South Africa, competing in one of the top regional motocross competitions in that country.

And, the young Zimbabwean rider was all smiles, at the business end of this one-day event, after he first claimed the top spot in the 85cc ProMini Class before coming third in the 125cc Class.

Coming up against some of South Africa's top junior motocross riders, Bako showed no ghost of inferiority complex, as he powered to his third straight victory in the 85cc ProMini Class.

He took first step on the podium ahead of Ryan Adler and Thor Johnson who came second and third respectively.

The 85cc ProMini Class had a strong field of 21 riders. And after being crowned the overall winner of the ProMini Class with a maximum 50 points, Bako was back on the podium again after he settled for a credible third-place finish in the 125cc Class.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He raced against some of South Africa's top senior motocross riders.

Bako took four holeshots in both the 85cc ProMini and 125cc classes.

The 125cc Class had 18 riders and first place went to Callan Broskie while another top South African rider Mark Filip came second with Bako snatching the third step on the podium.

Bako was satisfied with his overall performances in both the 85cc ProMini and 125cc classes.

"I just feel good to have claimed two podium places today," Bako told The Herald.

"In fact, this is my third straight victory in the ProMini Class in this series and I'm quite confident that I'll be crowned the overall winner of this class at the end of the Inland Championship in November if all goes well.

"I was also satisfied with my overall performance in the 125cc Class today. The field had some of South Africa's top senior riders and I gave them a good run for their money.

"I think, coming third in this class, was a great achievement for me and am really looking forward to race in the next round of this Inland Championship series.

"I would like to thank my sponsors Better Brands Jewellery and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe for their big support. Without them I could not race in South Africa every weekend," Bako said.

He is now itching to take part in the second round of the 2021 South African National Championship series at Port Elizabeth's famous Rover track this coming Saturday.