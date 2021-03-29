Zimbabwe: Bako Soars to Another Victory

29 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Collin Matiza

ZIMBABWE'S junior motocross rider, Emmanuel Bako, warmed up for next weekend's second round of the 2021 South African National Championship series by claiming two podium places at the weekend.

He featured in round three of the Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship at Erora track in Kempton Park, just outside Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The second round of this year's South African National Championship series is scheduled to be held this coming Saturday, at Rover in Port Elizabeth.

Bako, and another young Zimbabwean dirt bike rider Riley Rocher, are expected to represent their country.

Fourteen-year-old Bako is this year competing in the 85cc ProMini Class while Roche is riding in the 65cc Class.

On Saturday, Bako was back in South Africa, competing in one of the top regional motocross competitions in that country.

And, the young Zimbabwean rider was all smiles, at the business end of this one-day event, after he first claimed the top spot in the 85cc ProMini Class before coming third in the 125cc Class.

Coming up against some of South Africa's top junior motocross riders, Bako showed no ghost of inferiority complex, as he powered to his third straight victory in the 85cc ProMini Class.

He took first step on the podium ahead of Ryan Adler and Thor Johnson who came second and third respectively.

The 85cc ProMini Class had a strong field of 21 riders. And after being crowned the overall winner of the ProMini Class with a maximum 50 points, Bako was back on the podium again after he settled for a credible third-place finish in the 125cc Class.

He raced against some of South Africa's top senior motocross riders.

Bako took four holeshots in both the 85cc ProMini and 125cc classes.

The 125cc Class had 18 riders and first place went to Callan Broskie while another top South African rider Mark Filip came second with Bako snatching the third step on the podium.

Bako was satisfied with his overall performances in both the 85cc ProMini and 125cc classes.

"I just feel good to have claimed two podium places today," Bako told The Herald.

"In fact, this is my third straight victory in the ProMini Class in this series and I'm quite confident that I'll be crowned the overall winner of this class at the end of the Inland Championship in November if all goes well.

"I was also satisfied with my overall performance in the 125cc Class today. The field had some of South Africa's top senior riders and I gave them a good run for their money.

"I think, coming third in this class, was a great achievement for me and am really looking forward to race in the next round of this Inland Championship series.

"I would like to thank my sponsors Better Brands Jewellery and Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe for their big support. Without them I could not race in South Africa every weekend," Bako said.

He is now itching to take part in the second round of the 2021 South African National Championship series at Port Elizabeth's famous Rover track this coming Saturday.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.