Zimbabwe: ZRU to Hold Trials

29 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Zimbabwe Rugby Union have urged local players to attend trials as they seek to rebuild a new Sables team.

The players are expected to be monitored by the technical team, led by team manager, Jason Maritz.

In a statement, ZRU said they were calling on all local players to converge at Helenics Academy on the weekend of April 4 and 5, to try their luck on representing Zimbabwe.

Another group has been invited for the trials on April 10 and 11.

"The Sables are calling on all locally-based club rugby players to come and have a shot at being a Sables player.

"All players wishing to attend the sessions must apply through their rugby club coaches, who will review and submit their player recommendations to the Sables manager.

"The trials will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines and a maximum of 50 people will be observed.

"Players will attend the training and testing sessions in blocks, in full compliance of the strict Covid-19 restrictions.

"Only players on the testing and training list will take part and a register will be kept and those approved will be required to provide a rapid antigen test result."

Maritz released the training squad, for the upcoming training camp to be held in Harare from May 16 to July 3.

Provisional Squad

Tyron Fagan, Doug Juszczyk, Gabriel Sipapate, Simba Mandioma, Dean Makoni, Aaron Sawu, Royal Mwale, Farai Mudariki, Cleopas Kundiona, David Makanda, Jan Ferreira, Sean Beevor, Takunda Kundishora, Blithe Mavesere, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Mungo Mason, Seb Roche, Aiden Burnett, Tonderai Chiwambutsa, Hilton Mudariki, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Kyle Galloway, Jason Robertson, Keith Chiwara, Tinashe Hombiro, Matthew Mcnab, Rufaro Chikwaira, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brandon Boshi, Riaan O'Neill, Boyd Rouse, Marcus Nel, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Shingirai Katsvere, Shayne Makombe, Takudzwa Chieza, Martin Mangongo, Brandon Mandivenga, Tapiwa Mafura, David Makamba, Bornwell Gwinji, Tinotenda Msasanure, Jeff Makoni, Tatenda Rwenyu, Keith Murray, Dustin Andrews, Daniel Capsopoulos, George Saungweme.

