Nigeria: Stanbic IBTC, CAP, Lafarge Top Stocks to Watch This Week

29 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

Nigerian stocks were up by N436.250 billion in the week that just went by.

Nigerian stocks were up by N436.250 billion in the week that just went by, buoyed by a number of impressive earnings report and corporate actions like dividend declaration that strengthened investors' sentiment.

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday's sessions were upbeat while the rest of the week ended in loss, with the development and other trends shaping Premium Times Stocks to Watch.

Premium Times Stocks to Watch collates equities with potential for good return on investment.

We have assembled a range of stocks, adopting rigorous analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

Stanbic tops our list by virtue of its declaration of 1 for 6 bonus issue and a dividend per share of N3.60 for financial year 2020.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the financial services group is N7.51, while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 6.92.

CHEMICAL AND ALLIED PRODUCTS (CAP) PLC

CAP features on our list on the basis of its proposal of N2.10 dividend per share for financial year 2020.

The firm's EPS is N1.85, while its PE ratio is 11.37.

LAFARGE AFRICA PLC

Lafarge makes our list for declaring a dividend of N1 per share for 2020. It has a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 11.22 and Earnings-Per-Share (EPS) of N1.92.

TOTAL NIGERIA PLC

Total appears on our list on the premise of its declaration of N6.08 per share dividend for last year. It has a PE ratio of 21.47 and an EPS of N6.62.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass features on our list on account of its board's proposal of N1.04 per share dividend for the 2020 financial year. Its PE ratio is 7.99 and an EPS of N6.76.

