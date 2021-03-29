Tunisia: Vaccination Campaign to Continue Normally During Ramadan (Hechmi Louzir)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Steering Committee and member of the Scientific Committee to Combat the Coronavirus Hechmi Louzir said that the national vaccination campaign will continue normally during the holy month of Ramadan, adding that the timing of the vaccination centres will not be changed.

Consulted by the vaccination committee, Religious Affairs Minister Ahmed Adhoum and Tunisian "Foukahas" affirmed that the coronavirus vaccination does not affect fasting, he stated to TAP.

Louzir specified that even from a scientific point of view, the shot is given subcutaneously and not intravenously and therefore has no effect on fasting.