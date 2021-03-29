South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Saddened By Passing of Former Deputy Minister Elizabeth Thabethe

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences at the passing of former Deputy Minister and Special Envoy on Investment Ms Elizabeth Thabethe.

Ms Thabethe was also recently appointed as a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Investment.

The former Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Trade and Industry and Tourism passed away today, Friday, 26 March 2021, at the age of 62. She passed away following a period of hospitalisation after a road accident.

The President offers his sincere condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and comrades of Ms Thabethe.

President Ramaphosa said: "As government and the nation we mourn the passing of a leader and campaigner who served her political movement, the Gauteng legislature, the National Assembly and various economic portfolios in government with distinction and determination.

"She was a champion of economic transformation and equity, who worked tirelessly in our country and internationally in pursuit of economic inclusion and shared prosperity.

"Elizabeth Thabethe's contribution to our society will endure in the networks she built and unlocked in support of our economic objectives. It also lives on in the work opportunities, new enterprises and growing investment flows that are making a difference in the lives of millions of South Africans.

"She will be greatly missed by the many structures on which she brought her passion and wisdom to bear during a lifetime devoted to the betterment of the lives of all South Africans."