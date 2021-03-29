Nigeria: 2021 World Poetry Day - Hope in Time of Pandemic

Restrictions on social life across the globe notwithstanding, the 2021 commemoration of World Poetry Day, held March 21, was outstanding. Through the platform of UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature, poets from around the world, joined forces to mark the literary event.

Created in 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, UCCN, which assembles 246 cities worldwide that have recognized culture and creativity as pivotal to the achievement of sustainable urban development under the 2030 Agenda, has, harnessing the transformative power of culture and creativity in different facets of urban governance as its driving force.

As part of the 2021 global celebration of World Poetry Day, UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature which was coordinated by the city of Granada, Spain, held a global celebration tagged, "Reconnecting People".

The celebration saw cities world-wide, honouring their local poets, promoting reading, writing and teaching of poetry, as well as raising awareness on the role of literature and poetry in the drive for sustainable and inclusive societies. Also, member cities seized the opportunity to support and offer visibility to their local literary talents while also sharing a message of solidarity, hope and resilience to their people, amidst the current pandemic.

Some of the World Poetry Day 2021 celebratory initiatives organised by the UNESCO Creative Cities of Literature include: In Baghdad (Iraq), through sharing short videos featuring local and international poets, in a celebration themed, "Poetry Brings Us Together", the city moved to strengthen social relationships and sense of community living in times of lockdown and social distancing. Also, in Bucheon (Republic of Korea), from 15th to 21st March, "Poetry Therapy Week" showcasing 7 poems from 7 local women poets, related to the theme of "Reconnecting People", was held. The initiative leveraged the healing power of poetry during isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dunedin (New Zealand), in partnership with the local poet Liz Breslin, organized workshops tagged, "Primary Possibilities", for primary school children aged 6 to 8 years old. The workshops engaged children from 7 primary schools to foster awareness of poetry as a tool for creative expression.

Other events took place in Edinburgh, UK and Ireland; Granada in Spain; Heidelberg, Germany; Iowa City in US; Krakow in Poland and many other cities across the world.

And in honour of scholar and writer, Pius Adesanmi, who has been gone but not forgotten for two years now, poets from Europe, Africa, and North America joined in the World Poetry Day virtual launch of a book titled, "Wreaths for a Wayfarer: An Anthology in Honour of Pius Adesanmi"

The Anthology, edited by Nduka Otiono and Uche Peter Umezurike was launched Sunday, March 22, by the editors.

The over 40 participants who featured in the commemorative event, took turns to highlight the late poet's accomplishments as a writer, scholar, and public intellectual. Prior to his sudden departure on March 10, 2019 "aboard the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Adesanmi was a professor of English and Director of the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University".

Present to either witness or participate in the memorable event featuring poetry readings, performances, as well as reflections on mobility and mortality in the time of Coronavirus, were Professor Chinedum Babalola, Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University; Professor Toyin Falola, the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas at Austin; Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, scholar and multiple award-winning writer, etc.

Unveiling the African edition of "Wreaths for a Wayfarer, Dr. Eghosa Imasuen, co-founder and director of Narrative Landscape Press, commended the Anthology for its "symbolic significance, poetic depth, and global character". Poet, journalist and writer, Uzo Maxim Uzoatu threw the floor open with a reading of his poem titled, "The Passing of Pius", followed by readings and performances by other poets and contributors to the anthology.

The physical commemoration of the World Poetry Day held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria, was another celebratory platform that beamed the light on the need to save the earth and its occupants.

Themed "Voices in the Cause of Earth," this year's celebration beamed the light on diverse environmental issues of global warming, plastic waste, deforestation, through poetry performances. The event which also featured as special guest, renowned poet, Odia Ofeimun who turned 71 on March 16, 2021, was thrown open by Nigeria's Jazz singer, Yinka Davies. The event also featured readings by Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka who shared the stage with veteran actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and actor, Bimbo Manuel

In addition to the renditions by Prof Soyinka, the poetry event also featured other poets; Umar Abubakar Sidi, Reginald Offodile, Evelyn Osagie, Akeem Lasisi, and Efe Paul Azino who in their various renditions, highlighted themes covering economic and human lives destruction through floods, toxic waste and global warming in general.

Vanguard News Nigeria