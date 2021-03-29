Zimbabwe: Three Bindura Fraudsters Arrested

THREE suspected fraudsters have been arrested on allegations of duping several people of over US$36 000 in and around Bindura between February 10 and February 14.

The three are Collen Chairuka (36), Tatenda Brenda Pangidzwa (34) and Malvern Chiyangwa.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the first complainant lost US$4 100 after receiving a text message of $538 000 payment to Innscor Africa.

"Second complainant lost US$10 000 after a fake message of $1 230 000 for alleged NetOne airtime," he said. "He realised this after NetOne Mt Darwin dismissed the alleged payment. Third complainant lost US$12 000 for alleged payment to Zimra for vehicle importation duty clearance."

The public has been urged to verify transactions before parting with their hard earned cash and desist from illegal foreign currency dealings. Meanwhile, in a case of theft and making a false report to the police which occurred at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi on March 18, 12 artisanal miners connived with security guards at the mine to conduct illegal mining activities.