Zimbabwe: Three Bindura Fraudsters Arrested

29 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

THREE suspected fraudsters have been arrested on allegations of duping several people of over US$36 000 in and around Bindura between February 10 and February 14.

The three are Collen Chairuka (36), Tatenda Brenda Pangidzwa (34) and Malvern Chiyangwa.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the first complainant lost US$4 100 after receiving a text message of $538 000 payment to Innscor Africa.

"Second complainant lost US$10 000 after a fake message of $1 230 000 for alleged NetOne airtime," he said. "He realised this after NetOne Mt Darwin dismissed the alleged payment. Third complainant lost US$12 000 for alleged payment to Zimra for vehicle importation duty clearance."

The public has been urged to verify transactions before parting with their hard earned cash and desist from illegal foreign currency dealings. Meanwhile, in a case of theft and making a false report to the police which occurred at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi on March 18, 12 artisanal miners connived with security guards at the mine to conduct illegal mining activities.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.