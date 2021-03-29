South Africa: Limpopo - Rural Recycling Dream Deferred By Tax Confusion

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media

The hopes and dreams of hundreds of Limpopo families rest on someone at SARS owning up and fixing the tax mix-up that has caused a social entrepreneur's thriving recycling business -- and community empowerment initiatives -- to collapse.

When social entrepreneur Caroline Ramaite realised the company she founded to empower rural women was in danger of being deregistered due to a dispute with SARS, she tried to sell her bakkie to pay the entity.

When that didn't work, she desperately sought cash from a loan shark and duly paid SARS the R10,000 it said she owed from 2009.

Emelda Mashamba was unemployed before she joined the waste recycling project started by Caroline Ramaite. The project is now in danger of being shut down due to an unresolved issue with SARS. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

Still, this didn't help save her company, Montana General Trading, which specialises in waste management and recycling and helps more than 100 women across 37 villages in Limpopo.

SARS refused to issue a tax certificate for the company even after Ramaite had settled the bill she hotly disputed. As a result Montana, which was adversely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, missed out...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

