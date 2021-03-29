Zimbabwe: Zim to Host Pakistan in April, May

29 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE will host Pakistan between April and Ma, for two Test matches and three Twenty20 International games.

All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed.

The tour will begin with the T20I series, scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 April, and the matches are set to start at 1100 hours local time.

The first Test match is pencilled in for 29 April-3 May, while the second one is set for May 7-11, with play scheduled to start at 0930 hours local time.

Pakistan are expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on April 17.

The series will be held in a bio-secure bubble.

As a result, only those directly involved in the tour -- players, technical staffers, match officials and those offering the necessary support services -- are the people who will be permitted access to the stadium and the hotel accommodating the teams.

This will see both Zimbabwe and Pakistan players and support staff undergoing several Covid-19 tests during the tour.

Apart from being expected to strictly adhere to all coronavirus protocols, such as sanitisation and physical distancing, all individuals within the bio-secure bubble will be monitored daily, through temperature and symptom checks.

Other measures put in place by Zimbabwe Cricket include the daily disinfection and cleaning of the cricket facilities -- including changing rooms, toilets, offices, the media centre, walkways and car parks. -- Zimcricket.

