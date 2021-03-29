Tunisia: Covid-19 - Thirty More Fatalities and Further 862 Infections Reported On March 27

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty more COVID-19 fatalities were reported on March 27, taking Tunisia's death count to 8,735, the Health Ministry said Sunday in its daily report on the epidemiological situation.

A further 862 infections were also detected out of 4,582 tests, pushing the caseload to 250,565 since the outbreak of the virus. Recoveries rose by 170 to 215,365.

The ministry said 1,125 patients are currently hospitalised, 290 of whom in intensive care and 103 on life support.

Besides, 44,311 people were vaccinated since a national campaign started last March 13.