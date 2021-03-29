Liberia: Mofa Resumes Issuing Article of Incorporation, Apostille, and Laissez Passer

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dee-Maxwell SaahKemayah, Sr., has announced the resumption of vital services which will enable applicants to obtain Apostille or Letter of Authentication, Laissez Passer and Article of Incorporation.

Announcing the resumption of the services Thursday, March 25, 2021, during a briefing with Foreign Ministry officials and the Liberian media in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MinisterKemayah declared that effective Friday, March 26, 2021, the services in relation to obtaining Article of incorporation, Apostille and Laissez Passer will resume.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Minister Kemayah disclosed that the services are now resuming after a Joint Administrative Regulation was developed and signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

The new Joint Administrative Regulationalso stipulates that a fee of United States Five Dollars (US$5.00) for a Corporate Blue Jacket shall be paid at any Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Booth.

Minister Kemayah further indicated that the regulation stipulates also that for an Apostille or Letter of Authentication's applicants are to pay the amount of US$25.00 and US$10.00 for a Laissez Passer.

"No individual or business, corporation, company, institutions, desiring any of such services is to channel their payments or channel the request for any such service through any staff, individual or official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; not even me as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Don't channel your request or payment through me," Minister Kemayah stressed.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister said the moratorium which was earlier placed on the issuance of Laissez Passer remains in force unless for emergency cases where such applications will be reviewed on a case - by - case basis and where appropriate, such request will be authorized by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"We want to use this medium to extend our thanks and appreciation to Minister Samuel Tweahand [LRA] Commissioner General Thomas Doe-Nah for their support and cooperation as well as coordination which [have] been manifested in the pronouncement we are making today," Minister Kemayah further recounted.

He stated that the resumption of these services will go a very long way in giving a boost to the contribution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the national budget of the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberian Foreign Minister Kemayah further revealed that under the regulation, all fees for the services will not be paid at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying instead that they will be paid at any Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) booth.

He said following any payment for a service, the applicants will receive flag receipts from LRA and submit the flag receipt to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for authentication before the needed service can be rendered.