Liberia: Traders and Informal Workers Elect Leadership

The Federation of Petty Traders and Informal Workers Union of Liberia (FEPTIWUL) has inducted a new leadership to govern the body for the next four years.The new leadership was elected at a national congress held in Monrovia from March 25 to 26, 2021 which brought together delegates of the union from Liberia's 15 counties.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the congress, Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Paulita CC Wie admonished members of the union to be tolerant in electing their leaders.Minister Wie stated that the informal sector is critical toward the socio and economic development of the nation which should not be taken for granted.

She promised that her office remains supportive to enhancing activities of the informal sector, but stressed the importance of working with government to ensure clean cities.

She noted that it is unfortunate for some petty traders to keep the streets dirty and expect the city authorities to ensure the streets are clean the next day.

Minister Wie maintained that petty traders should work along with city authorities to strengthen city ordinances. Meanwhile, the Chairman of FEPTIWUL, Charles W. Konnah said it is crucial for members of the union to work together to transform the union.

Chairman Konnah stated that the informal sector plays a significant role toward growth and development of the Liberian economy.He indicated that COVID-19 has greatly affected the informal sector and hoped that government will look into that direction through its stimulus package.

He added the leadership of FEPTIWUL will continue to work along with city governments across the country to strengthen streets vending in Liberia.

The congress was embraced by officials of Solidarity Center, Liberia Labor Congress, Sierra Leonean Traders Union, Cities Alliance and Monrovia City Corporation.

Those inducted are Charles W. Konnah, National Chairman; Hannah P. S. Tarpeh, National Vice Chairperson; Deluxe O. Fahnbulleh, National Secretary General; Christophus Garjay, National Assistant Secretary General; Dish Allen, Treasurer, Hellen Toe Assistant Treasurer, Patrick Davis, National Coordinator, Lawesence Wennie, Assistant Coordinator, Marfred Saye Yeegbeh, National Youth Chairman and Massa Cooper, Women Wing Chairperson, respectively.