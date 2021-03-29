Liberia: People Talk Too Damn Much

-Dr. Massaquoi replies critics

Former Minister of Agriculture and President of Bong County Community College, Dr. Roland C. Massaquoi has termed critics of the Coalition for Democratic Change-led administration as people who talk too damn much and do nothing in return to help the situation.

Speaking in Kakata, Margibi County over the weekend at program marking the hoisting of the National Patriotic Party's flag, reconciliation among partisans and recruitment of new members for the NPP, he said some Liberians are good at criticizing and damning every administration from slain Presidents William Richard Tolbert to Samuel Doe, and later those same people took on former President Charles Taylor.

Dr. Massaquoi noted that if those badmouthing the CDC administration had done much in the past, this administration would have had less work instead, but the country that has existed for about 200 years is still challenged by lack of road connectivity and streets.

He served as Minister of Agriculture under the former ruling NPP during the administration of jailed ex-president Charles Ghankay Taylor from 1997 to 2003.

According to him, Liberians should change their attitude of talking and talking without doing anything. "Some Liberians refused to do anything, with the free higher education they refused to improve their skills and worse of it, some even refused to pay their taxes but the only thing is criticize without recommendation and improvement in their person," he said.

Commenting on the performance of the Weah administration, Dr. Massaquoi, who is former standard bearer of the NPP said, the government is on track, but holding to the circumstances leading to the CDC taking over the national stage, the government has undoubtedly performed greatly especially, maintaining peace in the absence of international peacekeepers is something that worth noting.He added that if Liberians can give their full support to the Weah's government, it would deliver to expectations through development and growth.

He reiterated if those criticizing had done well, the CDC-led government would have focused on new dimensions, but every sector still remains untouched despite their days at the executive mansion.

Speaking of job distribution among the three constituent parties that make up the Coalition, Dr. Massaquoi pointed out that the NPP is party that creates jobs and does not really rely on government for employment. Massaquoi noted that he, Chief Cyril Allen and former Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper have created hundreds of jobs for Liberians in which they are greatly impacting the economy.

The National Patriotic Party, Liberian People Democratic Party and the Congress for Democratic Change are the parties in the governing Coalition headed by President George Manneh Weah.