Liberia: NEC to Hold National Stakeholders Confab

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), through its Monitoring and Evaluation, M&E, Section will this Tuesday conduct a two-day National Stakeholders External Lessons Learned Conference on the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and Representative By-elections.

Nearly 100 participants including Political Parties representative's, representatives of the 54th National Legislature, members of the Diplomatic Corps, such as, the European and African Unions, Civil Society groups and the Government of Liberia will discuss under the lessons learned theme, Reflect, Learn and Innovate.

According to the Director of M&E at the NEC, Ernestine Kenyan Bass, the primary objectives for the external lessons learned conference is to design and propose strategies on how the NEC can improve upon its service delivery in consonance with its mandate as well as budgeting and funding as it relates to Civic and Voter education, CVE, as well as, the inclusive participation of women, the disabled and physically challenged, voter registration and updates.

Ms. Bass said, the stakeholder's lessons learned Conference seeks to also gather information on the achievements and challenges during the planning and execution of the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, and Referendum.

The NEC M&E Director said the objectives also seek to get feedback from NEC Staff and key electoral stakeholders on the conduct of the 2020 Special Elections and referendum processes, elections day and post electoral operations, violence in elections, including violence against women and electoral disputes resolution.

Recommendations that will be adopted from the Stakeholders conference will include short-term, midterm and long-term priorities, that are realistic and achievable, implemented through the proper planning and clear timeline, the NEC M&E Director said. The Monitoring and Evaluation Section of National Elections Commission has conducted a total of four Regional lessons learned conferences in the cities of Tubmanburg, Buchanan, Zwedeh and Gbarnga, with funding from the United Nations Development Program, UNDP Electoral Support Office in Liberia.