Juba — The head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, welcomed the signing of the Declaration of Principles (DOP) between the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North rebel movement under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu). He described it as an important step towards comprehensive peace in Sudan.

In South Kordofan, people from Delling also welcomed the signing of the declaration. "As Sudan moves forward, all movements must adopt this Declaration of Principles", one of them said. Another said: "Sudan is a country with multiple religions and cultures. This deal is the only solution." SPLM-N controls territory in South Kordofan and Blue Nile state.

A leader of the Freedom and Change (FFC) in Delling, Ali El Amin Hasan, said that "this is a starting point for negotiations". He stressed that the two most important articles in the Declaration of Principles are "the decentralisation of federal governance and the acknowledgement that certain customs and beliefs do not have negative consequences for basic rights".

President of the Sovereignty Council Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan called the signing of the DOP with the SPLM-N "a new beginning of the transitional period".

SPLM-N leader El Hilu praised Abdelfattah El Burhan's signing of the DOP. He stated that "this would lead to an important breakthrough in the negotiation process which could lead to lasting peace and unity in Sudan". He added that the signing of the DOP will pave the way for broader negotiations which will ensure "change, human rights and the continuation of reform that will help the country move from totalitarianism towards democracy".

El Hilu pointed out that Sudan faces many problems, such as the drafting of a democratic constitution, ensuring an independent judiciary, and establishment of the rule of law. He also spoke about the recent deterioration of the economy, the current security challenges and the challenge to manage diversity. He stressed that he hoped that the negotiators would regard "the national interest as their number one priority".

The South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who mediated the negotiations that lead to the signing of the DOP, stated that he will continue to work hard to involve the Darfur rebel movement SLM-AW lead by Abdelwahid El Nur into peace negotiations. In his speech during the signing ceremony, Salva Kiir Mayardit said that "bleeding in Darfur also means bleeding throughout Sudan and in South Sudan".

The National Umma Party and SPLM-N Agar deputy chairman Yasir Arman reacted positively to the deal as well.