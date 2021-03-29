Sudan: Darfur Professionals Warn of Insecurity

29 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in North Darfur warn of the consequences of insecurity and absence of security forces in the state.

The SPA said in a statement that the lack of security is especially dire in the North Darfur capital El Fasher. The city is plagued by armed and masked criminals, who drive in unregulated vehicles and steal cars, mobile phones, money and luggage.

The SPA called on the police and military forces to play their role in protecting the people and controlling the movement of unregulated cars. The statement stressed that military forces are prohibited from carrying weapons in residential areas.

UNITAMS

The Committee for the Protection of Civilians in North Darfur affirmed that the state government is willing to cooperate with the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) after the exit of the joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID). Secretary General of the committee El Hafiz Bakhit said so to UNITAMS head Volker Perthes, who visited Darfur for the first time.

UNITAMS head Volker Perthes stressed that his mission is to provide technical support to the Sudanese government, so that it can play its role in protecting and securing the people in Darfur.

The director of the state police, Maj Gen Yahya Mohamed El Nour, affirmed that his forces are ready to protect not only the camps for displaced people, but also the villages the displaced came from, "so that they can voluntarily go home".

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.