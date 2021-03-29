Ghana: Man, 29 Arrested Over Illegal Possession of Fire Arms

Bolgatanga — Police in the Upper East Region have arrested a 29-year-old Burkinabé, Surogu Mumuni, for illegal possession and attempting to smuggle a Buruni Mod. 92 pistol into the country.

He was arrested by police deployment at the Doba-Kandiga snap checkpoint along the Navrongo-Bolgatanga road, onboard a Mercedes Benz articulated truck heading to Accra from neigbouring Burkina Faso.

A statement from the Regional Police command said officers at the checkpoint discovered the hidden firearm after vigorous searches were conducted on the vehicle with registration number 11HJ2758BF.

The statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, added that the suspect after his arrest attempted to bribe officers with an amount of Gh¢5,000 to drop the arrest.

He said the officers feigned interest and took the money to be used as exhibit and sent the suspect to the Regional Command and detained him to assist in further investigations.

The statement urged drivers, operators of commercial vehicles and those in charge of lorry stations to pay extra attention in knowing the content of goods before they load them onto their vehicles.

The statement, while assuring to deal with crime in the region, urged the public to involve the police whenever they suspect a person to be involved in the trading of illicit weapons to ensure the safety of all.