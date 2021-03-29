Ghana: 3 KNUST Students Die in 2 Separate Incidents

Three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) died in two separate accidents in the school last Saturday.

The first incident occurred when a vehicle with five students rammed into a tree at dawn.

Two of the students reportedly died on the spot while one is in critical condition with the two other remaining students receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The University Relations Officer of KNUST, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe told the media that there were five students inside the vehicle, made up of a student of the University of Ghana and four others from KNUST.

He said the police have begun investigations to know the cause of the incident.

Dr Bekoe said the second incident involved a Level 100 KNUST student, who accidentally fell off at the Unity Hall.

According to him, the student visited a friend when he collapsed, fell on the stairs of the first floor and hit the head against the wall.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died on admission.

Dr Bekoe stated that the families of the deceased have been informed of the tragic events.