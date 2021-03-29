Ghana: ... and Investigate Theft of Uber Vehicle At Achimota

29 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a case of an Uber driver who was drugged and his vehicle worth GH¢30,000 stolen at Achimota in Accra on Saturday.

The victim Joseph Aryee told the police the suspect bought him a drink suspected to have been laced with a substance.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said last Saturday Aryee reported that he was driving a Toyota Vitz Uber cab with registration number GT-7159-21 last Friday when a male adult who he can identify picked him from Osu, Accra to Virgin City Drinking Spot at Achimota Mile 7.

She said according to Aryee on reaching Achimota the passenger alighted and bought cooked noodles and brought him a drink which he drunk while waiting for the passenger at the drinking spot.

DSP Tenge said after taking the drink he became unconscious but when he gained consciousness at about 10 pm, he found himself at the drinking spot without his car, ignition key and could not trace the passenger who hired his services.

She said the driver told the police the passenger mixed his drink with a substance and stole his car worth GH¢30,000.

