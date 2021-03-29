Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Mccarthy Praises Inter-Con Security Guards for Protecting Us Diplomats and Facilities in Liberia

Monrovia — United States Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Michael A. McCarthy, has highlighted the sacrifices and pivotal roles guards of Inter-Con Security Systems continue to play towards the protection of the lives of U.S diplomats and facilities in Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy recalled that since 1990, guards of Inter-Con Security System have been assigned to at least 300 guard posts of over 30 US Embassy's facilities in Monrovia, Careysburg and Brewerville, among others carrying on their assigned tasks and responsibilities in a diligent and vigilant manner.

He made these assertions at a program marking the official retirement and honoring of ten Inter-Con security guards and support staffs held at the entity's compound in Monrovia on Friday, March 26.

The guards and staff were honorably retired and extended separate packages for their indelible contributions and milestone services rendered by the entity and its clients over the last 28 years.

Ambassador McCarthy pointed out that in line with their duties and besides preventing armed combatants from accessing the US Embassy's facilities to which they were assigned, Inter-Con security guards "have succeeded in breaking several theft rings organized against the US Embassy's facilities".

He added that in some cases, Inter-Con guards even assisted with the evacuation of Americans.

He recalled that during the worst periods of the Liberian civil wars, Inter-Con security guards also provided security services to displaced Liberians and other nationals who sought refuge on facilities and at institutions owned by the US government.

Ambassador McCarthy made specific reference to the famous "Greystone Compound" located in Mamba Point, Monrovia.

Thousands of Liberians and foreign nationals, mostly women and children sought refuge at the famous "Greystone Compound" (which is now hosting the new United States Embassy) in Monrovia during the Liberian civil wars.

"At every stage of the war; individuals seeking refuge from snipers, mortar fire and random harassment, rushed onto that residential facility by the thousands" Ambassador McCarthy recalled.

He pointed out that such a move was in addition to accomplishing their mission of providing security to US Embassy facilities, employees, and their dependents.

According to Ambassador McCarthy, no other security force in the world is cognizant of the danger of protecting Americans and their properties than Inter-Con security guards in Liberia.

"With pride and humility, I can say that no guard force in the world better understands the danger of guarding and protecting United States people and property than the local guard force of Embassy Monrovia.

Ambassador McCarthy, however, paid homage to seven Inter-Con guards who "died in the line of duty", and congratulated the retirees for their vigilant services rendered the entity and the US government.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa shortly after the ceremony, the Project Manager of Inter-Con Security, Emmanuel Canneh disclosed that since August 16, 1990, the entity has provided job opportunities for hundreds of Liberian men and women.

He urged the retirees and honorees against having mixed feelings and go about enjoying their retirement.

He noted that it is now time for the retirees to reap what they sowed with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

"Presently, more than 350 Liberians have been employed with Inter-Con. Today we honored eight security guards and two support staffs; they have reached the retirement age of 60".

Mr. Canneh described as the worst moment for the entity the deaths of about seven guards as a result of bullet wounds sustained.

He recalled that ex-combatants misconstrued these Inter-Con guards, including two commanders, as national security officers and fired live bullets at them while on duty.

Mr. Canneh, however, assured the United States government and other clients that the entity's guards will continue to remain professional and law-abiding in the discharge of their duties.

"Inter-Con is a law-abiding institution; we operate as per the laws of this nation. We are following the policy of the labor ministry and the social security. We want to assure our clients, particularly the US Embassy that we will remain professional and law-abiding in executing our duties".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For their part, the honorees and retirees, who were also appreciated by the US government expressed gratitude and delight for the manner and form in which they were retired.

They commended the US government, through its Embassy accredited near Monrovia, for consistently advocating for the promotion of peace and stability and the protection of all Liberians and foreign residents residing in the country.

According to them, both the US government and Inter-Con will forever be remembered for the immense positive impacts made in their lives and the lives of their respective family members.

Those who were honorably retired include: Joseph Gardolo, Isaac Judges, James Dawhea, Stephen Zigban, and George Fineboy.

Others are: James Roques, Fahn Holder, Paye Taryor, Robert Fanyen, and James Jallah.