Liberia: Bility Urges CPP to Ban Its Lawmakers Who Approved New Banknotes

Lofa County — The chairman of Liberty Party, Musa Hassan Bility, is urging the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) to ban lawmakers of the collaboration who approved the printing of L$48.7 billion banknotes from contesting on its ticket in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

"The CPP will ensure that all those representatives who signed the resolution for the government to print new money won't be allowed to contest on the ticket of the CPP," said Bility, who was speaking in Lofa County Friday during a dedication of a mosque in Bolonguidu Town, Quardu Gboni District.

"We can't be speaking against plans by the government to print new money lawmakers from our collaboration are endorsing a resolution authorizing the government."

Bility alleged that the government's plan to print new banknotes is an attempt to enrich officials of the George Weah-led Administration, and any lawmaker from the CPP who signed the resolution acted against the ideology of the CPP.

"If you want to remain as an opposition lawmaker, remain. If you want to become a regime lawmaker, resign from the CPP and join the government," he added. You can't be in the CPP and going against the aspirations of the CPP, that's wrong."

It's unclear how many of the 23 lawmakers of the CPP signed a resolution for the printing of the banknotes to replace the ones that are in use within three years, beginning this year on March 19 because the signing of the resolution wasn't done public.