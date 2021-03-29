Liberia: All Dictatorships Come to an End

29 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Jerry Wehtee Wion

The outside world knows what a dictatorship is when they see one except that the dictator and his clowns want to have it both ways... and it depends on who the players are talking to. Democracy and dictatorship cannot co-exist under any form of government: you are either a dictator running a dictatorship or a democrat running a democracy.

Most African dictators think because they conduct "sham elections" therefore they pass the minimum test of democracy. If this fallacy holds then the likes of Saddam Hussein of Iraq, Moammar El Gadaffi of Libya, Hosni Mubarrack of Egypt, Mobutu Sese Sekou of DR Congo/Zaire, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, William Tubman, William Tolbert, Samuel Doe, Charles Taylor, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and now George Weah of Liberia could all sing the democracy song of holding "free, fair and transparent elections." So why do their so-called "democracies" fail/fall in the end? Because democracy is a democracy and a dictatorship is a dictatorship... no ifs, buts, and ors.

American democracy which is the Mother of all modern democracies plus the other western democracies are deeply rooted or planted in strong INSTITUTIONS: the constitution and the rule of law. This is why the January 6, 2021, American "insurrection" failed and the coup plotters are now being arrested to face justice.

Mulbah Morlu, Nat McGill, Jeff Koijee, and Samuel Tweah don't take time to read the annual US State Department Human Rights and Labor Practices Report. An example is when President Weah told the US Millennium Challenge Corporation officials to provide him and his cabinet ministers "study materials" in order to pass the MCC pass and fail the test. True indeed, the US stopped the hundreds of millions of dollars that went to Liberia each year to help with water and electricity restoration and road pavement. Nearby Sierra Leone gets about $400 million yearly including this year. God help Liberia.

Even if the coup plotters in America had succeeded in hanging VP Mike Pence and some Congreemembers as they chanted, the institutional pillars of American democracy are so strong that they could not have succeeded in stopping then-President-Elect Joe Biden and VP Camela Harris from taking office... .the evidence is all crystal clear today.

A number of US Presidents have been assassinated while in the office including John Kennedy and the ever-popular Abraham Lincoln but the US government had never been overthrown. Even a military coup is not possible in America with its military second to none in the world.

If you want to be a dictator, just be a dictator and don't pretend to be a democracy. CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu does not have the credentials to be a good disciple in a dictatorship. Their inexperience is made public from their defeat in the December 8, 2020, senatorial elections. Why go public to ask for the firing of someone you don't want in the government? A phone call should solve the problem. Now you have exposed the government that it is not a democracy where all citizens have the right to employment unless they join the ruling CDC. REALLY.?? Inexperience exposed! George Weah and his minions need to study the works of Saddam Hussein, Gaddafi, Fidel Castros, and others.

To run a perfect dictatorship, you can leave no stone unturned: the institutions that run a dictatorship must be headed by diehard fanatics, trained foot soldiers-your national elections body, police, national security apparatus, and very importantly, state media. There is no room for privately operated media, or they must follow the script of the state-run media.

But then again, the fish starts to rotten from the head. Weah is being schooled by the likes of people who have no record of higher education and who have not read books on historical revolutionaries and by dictators like Fidel Castro and others. That is why these fake democracies continue to fall all over the world because democracy and dictatorships are arch enemies. Darn good dictators last long although they fall in the end and the ones trying to mix them both are the first to tumble. Which one are you in Liberia? Just a thought and not a sermon.

Jerry Wehtee Wion

Washington DC, USA

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.