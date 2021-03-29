Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants Wants Economic Crimes Court Established

Monrovia — The call for the establishment of an economic and war crimes court is gaining momentum as professional institutions have now joined civil society organizations and politicians to call for the establishment of such a court if the country's financial sector is to gain public confidence.

The Liberia Institute of Certified Public Accountants (LICPA) on Friday through its President Mr. Victor S.K.B Tanwone made the call at the program marking the 10th official inaugural program of officials elect of LICPA.

According to Mr. Tanwone, as President of an Integrity Institution, he is adding his voice to the many voices in calling for the establishment of an economic and war crimes court.

"As the president of an integrity institution and for the singular purpose of holding the tenant of accountability, transparency, and trust; I add my voice to the many voices in calling for the establishment of an economic and war crimes court," Tanwone stated.

As head of LICPA, Tanwone says the seven key technical, interpersonal and broader qualities that professional accountants will need to have to continue adding value to businesses restore investors' confidence and uphold public trust in the years to come are: technical and ethical knowledge, intelligence, creativeness, digital awareness, emotional intelligence, vision and experience.

Given the changing environment, however, technical knowledge and sound ethics will not be enough to add real value. Professional accounts of today and the future will instinctively need to complement their technical and ethical competencies.

He believes as professionals whose task is to strive to add value to employers and clients and restore investors' confidence and uphold public trust, they as accountants will need an optimal and changing combination of technical knowledge, skills, and abilities with combined interpersonal behaviors and qualities.

The LICPA President also intends to work with the commission on higher education for the purpose of integrating LICPA program into the national curriculum of universities in Liberia.

They will also work with the Government of Liberia to provide technical assistance on cash base issues and restoring confidence.

Those inaugurated into office are Mr. Victor S.K.B Tanwone President, Mr. Papin Daniels Jr. Vice President, Samuel Mensah, Council member and Steven Dindo Seimavula immediate past President. Others include; Mr. Hector F. Wuor Executive Director, Precelia Snorweah office Assistant, Joseph Nimene Accountant and Prince Wesseh IT technician.

LICPA was established in June 2011 as a successor of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Liberia to represent, promote, and regulate the accountancy profession in Liberia in the public interest. LICPA is responsible for setting professional standards, licensing all practitioners, and supervising the conduct of all accountancy professionals. The institute is committed to building the capacity of its members in order to build a strong and vibrant accounting profession and contribute to the reconstruction efforts in the country.

As enshrined in Section 7 of its act, the overarching objectives of the LICPA are to represent, promote and regulate the accountancy profession in Liberia, in the public interest. To accomplish these overarching objectives the operational activities of the Institute shall be to

set, monitor and enforce accounting, auditing, other assurance, education, ethics and other professional standards of general and specific application in Liberia; license qualified individuals and firms to engage in public accounting in Liberia; and supervise the conduct of all persons, firms and individuals, who engage in public accountancy in Liberia.