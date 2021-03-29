Liberia: Rep. Dixon Seboe's Confronts Fellow Lawmaker in Chamber for Allegedly Murdering Family Members During Brutal Civil War

29 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — It was a day full of drama on Thursday during a heated debate on the floor when Rep. Dixon Wlawlee Sebo (District #16, Montserrado County) brazenly confronted his colleague, Rep. George E. S. Boley of Grand Gedeh County for allegedly killing members of his family during Liberia's bloody civil war.

Rep. Boley who currently represents the people of Grand Gedeh County District #2 was the founder and commander of the Liberia Peace Council, one of the fiercest rebel factions during the first Liberian civil war from 1989 to 1997.

The LPC committed 10 percent of the total violations committed during the 14-year long civil conflict, according Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

The TRC documented in its final report that the LPC, which was situated in South-eastern Liberia, committed 16,708 violations including forced displacement, killing, forced labor, abduction, gang rape and looting, among others.

Emotional Confrontation

Making his argument during a heated debate before the vote to suspend Rep. Yekeh Kolubah was taken, Rep. Boley was constantly interrupted by Rep. Sebo with a war crimes court scare, saying "The War crimes Court is coming."

In response, Boley said "Mr. Speaker, nobody can scare anybody in this country. If there is anybody who thinks that they can frighten us in this country, we have news for them Mr. Speaker, and that's not a threat."

Rep. Seboe then became emotional and repeatedly said, "This man killed my family members. He needs to face the war crimes Court." As tension grew, Rep. Acarous Moses Gray of Montserrado District #10 intervene and calmed his colleague down.

Calls for War Crimes Court Reawaken

Meanwhile, Rep. Seboe's confrontation with the former warlord-cum-politician for allegedly murdering his relatives during Liberia's brutal civil conflict has renewed calls for the establishment of a war crimes court in Liberia.

While some sympathized with Rep. Sebo, others blamed him and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change-dominated Legislature for not mustering the courage to legislate a bill authorizing the establishment of the court.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.