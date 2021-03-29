Liberia: NEC Rules BOC Rules in Election Disputes Cases in R.cess, G. Cape Mount, Sinoe Counties

Monrovia — The Board of Commissioners, (BOC), of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has rendered rulings in two electoral dispute cases, declaring Senators Elect, Simeon B. Taylor and Augustine S. Chea as winners from the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Grand Cape Mount and Sinoe counties, respectively.

However, lawyers representing Victor Watson of CDC led by Cllr. Salibu Sessay has announced an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia, challenging the decision of the NEC. Also lawyers representing Grace Scotland Brimah, led by Cllr. Yafar Baikpeh has announced an appeal to the Supreme Court during its October term of court. The two appeals were granted by the head of the Administrative Court as a matter of law.

At the same time, Independent Candidate Steve Tequah in the Special Senatorial Elections in Rivercess County has withdrawn his complaint against Rivercess County Senator-elect Wellington Geevo Smith, thus making way for the certification of Smith as Senator of Rivercess county.