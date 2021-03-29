Liberia: NEC Rules BOC Rules in Election Disputes Cases in R.cess, G. Cape Mount, Sinoe Counties

29 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Board of Commissioners, (BOC), of the National Elections Commission, (NEC) has rendered rulings in two electoral dispute cases, declaring Senators Elect, Simeon B. Taylor and Augustine S. Chea as winners from the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Grand Cape Mount and Sinoe counties, respectively.

However, lawyers representing Victor Watson of CDC led by Cllr. Salibu Sessay has announced an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia, challenging the decision of the NEC. Also lawyers representing Grace Scotland Brimah, led by Cllr. Yafar Baikpeh has announced an appeal to the Supreme Court during its October term of court. The two appeals were granted by the head of the Administrative Court as a matter of law.

At the same time, Independent Candidate Steve Tequah in the Special Senatorial Elections in Rivercess County has withdrawn his complaint against Rivercess County Senator-elect Wellington Geevo Smith, thus making way for the certification of Smith as Senator of Rivercess county.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.