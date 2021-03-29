Liberia: Civil Society Coalition Petitions Legislature On New Petroleum Law Taking Away 5 Percent Equity for Liberians

29 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — A local civil society group under the banner Coalition for The Restoration of 5% Equity (CORLE) for Liberians has petitioned the Legislature (Both House of Representatives and Senate) calling for a repeal of the recent amendment to the 2014 petroleum law that is believed to be taking away what was constitutionally given to all Liberians.

The group is accusing the current administration of President George Weah of changing the law to benefit close friends and officials of the regime.

The group in their petition Referenced in particular, Section 36 which replaces the provisions of under the 2014 Petroleum Law and grants the 5% Equity in petroleum contracts which belongs to all Liberians and to a few Liberian businesses as the new amendment shows.

The group averred: "We like you to take note of the following: Your 2019 Amendment (section 36) violates Article 7 of the Constitution of Liberia; same states "The Republic shall, consistent with the principles of individual freedom and social justice enshrined in this Constitution, manage the national economy and the natural resources of Liberia in such manner as shall ensure the maximum feasible participation of Liberian citizens under conditions of equality as to advance the general welfare of the Liberian people and the economic development of Liberia."

