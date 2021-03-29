Liberia: 'Divisive', ALJA Labels Morlu's Call for Replacement of Nonpartisans of CDC in Govt.

Minneapolis — The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) says it is troubled by recent calls by the chairman of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah Morlu, for the replacement of nonpartisans of the CDC serving in the Liberian government with those of the party.

According to the CDC Chairman, his proposition if implemented would help create employment opportunities for partisans of the party. However, in a press release issued on March 29, 2021, ALJA termed Chairman Morlu's statement as selfish and divisive.

The Association says the statement has the propensity of polarizing Liberians and eroding the prevailing peace and stability in Liberia. The Association condemned the statement in the strongest term; and called on the Weah administration and Liberians the world over to do same.

ALJA says every Liberian irrespective of tribal, political, and religious affiliations has the constitutional right to live and work in Liberia. As such, the Association maintains, the privilege of serving in the Liberian government should not be based on an individual's political affiliation, but competence and employable skills.

ALJA asserts that Chairman Morlu's attempt to deny nonpartisans of the CDC such right and privilege could set a dangerous precedent. The CDC Chairman at a press conference held on Friday, March 19, 2021 instructed Transport Minister Samuel Wulu to rescind his recent appointment of Mr. Oliver Dillion, as Director for Ports and Border Entry at the Ministry of Transport. Then Mr. Morlu reportedly said that opposition members should not be given positions in the CDC administration while qualified partisans of the party remain unemployed. Mr. Oliver Dillion is brother of Montserrado County Senator, Darius Dillion.