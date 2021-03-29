Nigeria: NEMA Collaborates With Others to Bring Succour to North East Displaced Persons

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has expressed it willingness to collaborate with other humanitarian actors in the North East to bring relief to thousands of displaced households in the region.

It said that the protracted Boko Haram crisis in the region has displaced about two million people and forced thousands of households to live in Internally Displaced Persons' (IDP) camp.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator of the NEMA's North East Zone, Wagami Madu, said the agency would collaborate with any cooperate body or public spirited individual to bring succour to people affected by disaster all over the country.

Madu said this yesterday in Maiduguri at the official flag off of Project 100k, a programme of the Mon Club International that was formed by humanitarian workers to provide relief to victims of insurgency in the Borno State.

Madu also extended the goodwill and commendation of the Director General of the NEMA, Air Vice Marshall Muhammadu Muhammed (Rtd), to all humanitarian workers providing services to distressed person's in the North East and the country at large.

The flag off of Project 100k at Kusheri community of Maiduguri would benefit 1900 households.

Other liberated communities of Kala Balge, Kukawa, Nganzai, Magumeri and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State were also expected to benefit from the exercise.