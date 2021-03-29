Namibia: Renew Your Liquor Licence Says Ministry of Trade

29 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Industrialization and Trade informed the public that all relevant liquor licences must be renewed and licence fees must be paid before or on 31 March as per section 21 and section 22 of the Liquor Act, 1998.

The Ministry in a statement warned that failure to comply and renew the licence will render the licence to be terminated and new licences to be applied for in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act.

"All applications for renewals must be launched with the magistrate for the district in which the licensed premises in respect of which an application in terms of this Act is made, are situated," they added.

