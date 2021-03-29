Nigeria: Security Operatives Raid Black Spots, Arrest Suspects, Recover Drugs

Security operatives led by the director, Department of Security Services of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adamu Gwary, have raided black spots suspected to be hideouts for criminals in Abuja.

Hard drugs, suspected to be cannabis, carefully concealed in seven bags, were discovered when the army, police and local vigilante group ransacked slums in Wuye and Jabi districts on Saturday.

Several suspects were also arrested during the exercise.

The Department of Development Control, Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and Abuja Parks and Recreation, all departments and agencies of the FCTA, accompanied by armed security agents, carried out the exercise.

Gwary said the arrested suspects had been handed over to the police for prosecution, while the seized drugs were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

"You can see the quantity of drugs uncovered in the course of the operation. We visited the shanties that are within the forest between Jabi and Wuye. And they were removed," he said.