Nigeria: 2023 - Activist Calls On Governor Bello to Declare for Presidency

A Kogi-based good governance activist and philanthropist, Engr Joseph Olusegun has urged governor Yahaha Bello to listen to the voice of reason and declare for 2023 Presidency.

Olusegun who disclosed this in Lokoja while addressing newsmen on behalf of his group, 'Yahaya Bello 4 Nigeria,' said the giant strides of the Governor in Kogi State and his success at uniting and securing thr State placed him above any potential competitor for the Villa seat in 2023.

While urging Nigerians to keep the pressure on Bello to run for the 2023 Presidential election, Olusegun said the governor has all it takes to take Nigeria to new heights.

"Governor Yahaya Bello has learnt his commitment to one Nigeria from President Muhammadu Buhari and he is the man who can make every Nigerian forget where he or she comes from and focus on building a united and virile nation."

He said his group has perfected plans to begin a nationwide tour to pile pressure on the Governor to accept the clarion call of Nigerians to run for the Presidency.

"We have members across the nation and we are already mobilizing them for a nationwide tour to mount pressure on Governor Yahaya Bello to declare for the 2023 Presidency.

"Kogi has shown example in youth and women inclusion in statecraft. Governor Yahaya Bello has worked with women and youth to expand the opportunities of our dear state. We want him to replicate this at the centre.Our leader also has great respect for elders too. That was why he institutionalized the Elders' Advisory Council in the State to create a platform for elders to advise the young drivers of the economy of Kogi State.

"Even those aspiring to be President already know that GYB is the man to beat because of his reputation in Healthcare, Agriculture, Education, Infrastructural Development, Youth and Women inclusiveness, unity, security and many other areas.We are very optimistic that he will listen to us and declare for the 2023 Presidency because Nigeria needs him," he added.