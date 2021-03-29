Rwanda: One-On-One With Axel Mpoyo, Rwanda's New Power-Forward

interview

US-based Power-forward Axel Mpoyo is one of the new names that have recently headlined Rwanda's national basketball team efforts, specifically in the second window of the Afrobasket qualifiers that unfolded in mid-February in Monastir, Tunisia.

Together with a few others, he was called up to the national team as Rwanda intensified its pursuit for some good results going into the final stage of the qualifiers, so as to boost its confidence before the final tournament happens on home soil in August.

Although this was his first outing in national colours, he was instrumental as the team put up an improved performance, registering its first win of the qualifiers against South Sudan.

The 24-year-old can be remembered in the game against Nigeria where he posted a joint game-high of 13 points, despite the fact that Rwanda went on to lose 51-64 to the West Africans.

Times Sport's Damas Sikubwabo had a chat with the player, where he gave us a sneak-peek into the life, basketball journey and future expectations.

Excerpts:

Give us some brief background of your life

I was born in Kinshasa, Congo Jan 1997. My mother is Rwandese and my father is Congolese.

I have 3 siblings who include two brothers and a sister. My siblings play basketball and are arguably better than me.

Tell us about your academic life

I graduated high school at Meridian High School (Idaho, USA). I went on to play college basketball at Northeastern Junior College, then transferred to Grambling State University (Louisiana, USA) where I graduated.

When did your love for basketball start?

I have always loved watching basketball. But I started really playing basketball in high school. Before that I thought I was going to be a football player. I also ran track and was getting college interest. (200M hurdles and High Jump) It wasn't until my freshman year when I grew to be 6'4 I knew I really wanted to pursue basketball.

Which clubs have you played for so far?

My rookie year (2019-2020) coming out of college I played for Apoel; a team in Cyprus and competed in the FIBA Europe cup. Unfortunately, the head coach who signed me left and so did I. I joined KB Trepca a team in Kosovo for the remainder of the year.

Of course this is around the same time the world started getting affected from this pandemic so my year ended early as leagues got cancelled.

What are the memorable games you have been part of in your career?

My biggest games were played at Grambling State. A school not very known for winning before I got there. My recruiting class came in and played a huge part changing the culture.

We got the longest winning streak in the country for any D1 school at one point and competed against some of the best teams in the country like Iowa who have produced many NBA players.

I grabbed 21 points and 6 rebounds against notable high major schools such as Georgia Tech who also have current NBA players from that team. Every stage feels big for me. I want to compete at the highest level I can in every game.

Other than college, Afrobasket to me feels like one of the big stages because I am representing a whole country.

How did you feel when you were called up to represent Rwanda in the Afrobasket qualifiers?

It was my first call-up. I felt honored to be called to represent my country. At first, I didn't know what to fully expect but I was really excited.

What are your targets in your basketball career?

My career goal is to be the best possible version of myself. You never know where this game will take you or what team you will end up on, so I just want to be the best possible basketball player I can be while helping my team win.

Having started playing basketball late in my life I know I got a lot of room to grow. Also, another goal/dream since I started playing was to play in the NBA.

What experience did you gain from Afrobasket qualifiers and what should fans expect in the final tournament in August in Kigali?

The experience I gained is priceless. Like I said it's a blessing to be able to represent Rwanda in these tournaments. I can say fans should expect some highlight plays, a hard-working player, as well as a high level of competitiveness.

