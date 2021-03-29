Namibia: FA Cup Up First

THE MTC NFA Cup and not transitional leagues will get the ball rolling on 17 April, says Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Ranga Haikali.

The decision to delay the restart of domestic leagues until August was taken at this weekend's NFA executive committee meeting, he said.

The FA Cup will run until 31 July by which time the NFA would have implemented the e-connect players registration system.

"The NFA cup will help us transit to a new well set season of football that will start in August and, therefore, it is important that we do things in a certain way to achieve the objective of well-prepared leagues," Haikali said on the NFA website yesterday.

"Once we have this system in place and everyone understands it, then can we go [and] take on a full season. The timeframes are now realistic and we are confident we can achieve the target," he explained.

Clubs from the Namibia Football Premier League (NFPL), and the first and second divisions will be involved in the MTC NFA Cup.

Similarly, the full football season will comprise the NPFL, three first division streams, 14 regional second division leagues, and the Women Super League.

The NFA executive committee meeting also approved the league's format, rules and regulations.

Also on the agenda was the disbursement of funds to help clubs with pre-season preparations such as booking of stadia for training, buying training equipment will follow in due course.

The FA also approved protocols relating to the Covid-19 pandemic with emphasis on no spectators allowed at football venues in keeping with government directives.