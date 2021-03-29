Namibia: Ba Blasting Have Lift-Off

BA Blasting took an early lead in the Richelieu Franchise T20 cricket series that got underway in Windhoek over the weekend.

They won both their matches on Saturday, to go top of the log on four points, while Exco M&M Signs and MR24/7 Emergency Services are both on two points with one win each, and King Price Kings on zero points after losing both their opening matches.

On Saturday morning, a great knock by national captain Gerhard Erasmus put BA Blasting on track to a commanding 95-run victory over MR 24/7 Emergency Services.

Erasmus scored 86 off 54 balls which included three sixes and seven fours, and with JC Balt adding 29 off 23 balls (3x4) and Nichol Loftie-Eaton 24 off 24, BA Blasting reached 161 runs for four wickets off their 20 overs.

Ben Shikongo was MR24/7 Emergency Services' best bowler, taking two wickets for 24 runs.

MR24/7 Emergency Services were soon in trouble when Joshuan Julius was bowled for a duck by Bernard Scholtz and they could not recover as the wickets continued to fall.

The only batsmen to reach double figures were Ramon Wilmot with 18 and Jan Potgieter with 16 as the whole side were dismissed for a paltry 66.

BA Blasting's best bowlers were Alex Volschenk with 2/7, Louis Peters with 2/12 and Karl Birkenstock with 2/17, while Erasmus, who also took a great catch, was named the player of the match.

On Saturday afternoon BA Blasting beat King Price Kings by 33 runs to go to the top of the log.

Openers Michau du Preez and JC Balt gave BA Blasting a fine start with a 67-run partnership, before Balt was run out for 33 off 32 balls (2x4), while Du Preez followed shortly after for 36 off 27 balls (1x6, 3x4).

Further down the order, Sean Silver added 15, Bernard Scholtz 21 not out and Alex Volschenk 12 not out as BA Blasting posted 162/7 off their 20 overs.

Danie van Schoor with 2/23 was King Price Kings' best bowler.

In King Price Kings' innings, JJ Smit had a great knock, but he received little support as they could only reach 129/9 off their 20 overs.

Smit led the way with a belligerent 78 off only 43 balls, which included one four and eight massive sixes, but the only other batsman to reach double figures was JP Kotze with 16.

For BA Blasting, Bernard Scholtz shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 36 runs.

Despite being on the losing side, JJ Smit won the player of the match award.

On Saturday morning, Craig Williams shone with both bat and ball as Xco M&M Signs beat King Price Kings by six runs.

He dominated Exco M&M Signs' innings, scoring 81 off 63 balls (3x6, 6x4), while the next best contribution was Stephan Baard's 15, as they reached a total of 135/6 off their 20 overs.

In King Price Kings' innings, JP Kotze hit a rapid 32 off only 13 balls (3x6, 3x4), and they seemed to be on course for victory when JJ Smit and Lauritz Haccou added 71 runs for the fourth wicket.

Williams, however, got the breakthrough, dismissing Smit for 48 off 40 balls (3x6, 3x4) and Haccou for 29 off 38 balls (3x4), and along with Tangeni Lungameni, they cut through the tail to restrict King Price Kings to 129/8.

Williams took 4/27 to win the player of the match award, while Lungameni took 3/13.

On Saturday afternoon, MR24/7 Emergency Services got their first win when they beat Xco M&M Signs by two wickets with 37 balls remaining.

Xco M&M Signs were all out for a modest 80, with Shaun Fouche scoring 20 and JW Visagie 16 not out, while Mauritius Ngupita took 3/19 and Tawanda Sithole 3/14.

In reply, Gerhard Janse van Rensburg gave MR24/7 Emergency Services a good start with 35 off 27 balls (5x4), but the only other batsmen to reach double figures were Joshuan Julius (16) and Jan Potgieter (10), before they scraped home with only two wickets remaining.

Divan La Cock was Xco M&M Signs' best bowler with four wickets for 16 runs.

Tawanda Sithole of MR24/7 Emergency Services won the player of the match award.