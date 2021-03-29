Namibia: Ramblers Off to Winning Start

RAMBLERS under 19 got off to a winning start in the MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League, with a hard fought 1-0 victory against Athletic Club on Saturday.

In a gripping contest which could have gone either way, both sides had their chances, before Xander McClune scored the winning goal with five minutes to go.

As the defending champions, Ramblers started as the favourites, while they also fielded several u19 national players who recently competed at the Afcon u19 Championships in Mauritania like Edmar Kamatuka, Xavier McClune and Tully Nashixua.

With Kamatuka and the McClune twins Xavier and Xander working hard in midfield, they did the early attacking, but Athletic Club launched some quick counter-attacks of their own, with McBerry Geiseb and another national u19 player Romin Berndt looking dangerous.

Kamatuka had a great chance to open the scoring early in the second half, but shot wide with only the goalie to beat, while defender Bruno Matheus also came close, heading narrowly over the bar from a corner.

At the other end, Athletic midfielder Raymonzo Stern came close with two long range shots, but Ramblers finally broke the deadlock when Ndjiharine Katjivena launched a counterattack and crossed to an unmarked Xander McClune who scored with a cracking shot at the far post.

Ramblers, who beat Kaizen Football Club 2-1 in last year's final, are now off to a winning start, but coach Steven McClune was not completely satisfied with their performance.

"A win is always nice, but I'm a bit unhappy with some aspects of our game, like the first touch and ball control, and putting ourselves unnecessarily under pressure, but the boys were more clinical in the second half and it went a bit better then," he said.

"It's all about composure, we spoke to the boys at half time and told them just be composed rather than rushing opportunities, but it will come - we've been practising but this just comes with game play," he added.

McClune said he was optimistic that they could retain their title.

"We have to be positive, that's why we are competing. Obviously it's important for the boys and for the club to defend our title, so yes, if everybody stays fit and healthy, I think we can win the title again," he said.

Athletic coach Ricky Averia said it was a tough match against a strong opponent.

"Ramblers are a quality side man for man and each of their players are really well groomed and it was tough. Our boys worked hard and if we had put away our chances and they put theirs away, I think we could have had a nice goal fest," he said.

"For us we either win or we learn something, so we learnt a lot and we are looking forward to the rest of the season. There's still a long way to go and the boys will work hard to win their upcoming matches. We have some new guys in our team coming from different clubs, so we are still trying to find each other, so as the season progresses, I think we will get stronger," he added.

In another u19 match, Fortis Football Academy beat Greefies Football Academy 4-0, with their young striker Usufa Mbaire scoring a hat-trick, while Given Kanyama scored one.

Fortis coach Joshua Hembapu said they struggled to get going, but improved after the break.

"It was a bit shaky at the beginning, the boys couldn't get into their structure and the way I wanted them to play, but as the game progressed they got more confident and the ball started moving. In the first half we only had three attempts at goal, so I encouraged them at half time to get the goalie working and it worked out as we scored four goals," he said.

Kaizen, meanwhile, got off to a fine start with a 7-0 victory against DSSW. Victor Shimweeteleni scored four goals, Johannes Nampala two and Clemens Mwashekele one.

In another u19 match, Windhoek Gymnasium beat Christ Football Academy 3-2.