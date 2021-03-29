South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Presents Draft Nationally Determined Contribution, 30 Mar

press release

Media invited to attend virtual launch of South Africa's updated draft nationally determined contribution on climate change

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, will on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, present the updated draft Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for stakeholder consultations, which is South Africa's climate change response cornerstone.

The updated draft NDC was approved by Cabinet for public consultation on 24 March 2021. The Paris Agreement on climate change requires South Africa to submit periodic NDCs which outline a target to limit greenhouse gas emissions and measures to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Nationally Determined Contribution commit the country to a low-emissions and a climate resilient future. As South Africa's commitment on climate under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement (PA), the updated NDC will be deposited with the UNFCCC ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties in Glascow, Scotland, in November 2021.

Since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in December 2015, South Africa has made significant progress in moving towards the development and implementation of its NDCs. The Minister will brief national stakeholders on the progress achieved since the last meeting with stakeholders.

The launch is a continuation of the stakeholder consultation process involving all parties that will be involved in implementing the NDC in partnership with government. This includes a variety of interested and affected stakeholders from government, industry, business, labour, NGO's and Community-Based Organisations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Media are invited to attend.

Details are as follows:

Date: 30 March 2021

Time: 9am to 11am (Please log in at least 10 minutes before the session starts)

Linking to virtual launch: Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting

Join with a video conferencing device: 94863853@t.plcm.vc

Video Conference ID: 124 719 6779

Alternative VTC dialling instructions

Learn more | Meeting options

To confirm attendance, please RSVP to:

Eleanor Momberg

E-mail: emomberg@environment.gov.za

Cell: 083 400 5741

Register to attend the meeting on this link;

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=51PiTGE5jEKrYh-Wzzqf2VB3ZEnSq7VJmfu1eWvzeQlUMU5QUTNDRE1BVjdBODFZU1ZHODg4Sjg0QS4u