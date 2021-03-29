South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Meets Stakeholders to Discuss Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan

29 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Didiza meets Agriculture and Agro-Processing Stakeholders for further discussions of the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP)

Today, the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza, MP met with the representatives of Agriculture Unions, Agribusiness, Labour Unions, and Civil Society, amongst other stakeholders, to assess progress on the drafting and consultations of the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan.

Minister Didiza indicated that "the first meeting of the Master Plan took place on June 26, 2020, at the height of the pandemic, where social partners adopted the framework for developing the Master Plan. Since then, stakeholder consultations have examined various Agriculture and Agro-processing sub-sectors and how these can be expanded to contribute to economic growth, inclusiveness, and job creation. These efforts are part of the broader Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan the President announced late last year."

The process is rigorous and evidence-based, led by the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), Bureau for Food and Agriculture Policy (BFAP) and Competition, Regulation and Economic Development (CCRED).

"Today's engagement was fruitful in that it identified areas that require further negotiations amongst partners and action plans for implementation as we approach the completion of the Master Plan. We hope that social partners will continue supporting this important initiative and remain committed to implementing the Master Plan when we have completed drafting it," says Minister Didiza.

Minister Didiza congratulated the partners for this milestone and looked forward to the social partners' next engagement.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.