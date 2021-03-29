Rwanda: Beach Volleyball Teams Enter Residential Camp Ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

27 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national men and women volleyball teams are in Rubavu, Western Rwanda where they will hold a residential camp in preparation for the upcoming qualifiers of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games scheduled for May.

The next round of qualifier games will be taking place in May, though the exact dates are yet to be announced.

The women's qualifiers will be played in Kigali, while those for men will be held in Sierra Leone.

Christopher Mudahinyuka, the coach of the men's beach volleyball team told Times Sport that the training program will have two daily training sessions.

"There will be two training sessions daily for the players until April 3 when we will return to Kigali for the commemoration week, and after, we will go back to camp," he said.

According to him, the camp will also help the players to bond as a team.

"We are starting the training early so that the players can get to know each other," he said

In the women's qualifiers, Rwanda is represented by two teams: Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero, as well as Benitha Mukandayisenga and Seraphine Mukantabana.

Olivier Ntagengwa, Patrick Kavolo Akumuntu, Venuste Gatsinze and Fils Habanzintwari will represent the country in the men's fray.

In the men's category Rwanda has been placed in Group D alongside Sierra Leone, Egypt, Togo and Mali.

For the women, Rwanda was placed in a group B that has Morocco, Sudan, Niger and Eritrea.

