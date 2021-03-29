Rwanda/Cameroon: Afcon Qualifiers - Amavubi in Cameroon for Make or Break Tie

The national football team are in Cameroon where they are preparing for a must win match that will give the country a second appearance in the Africa nations cup tournament.

Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami will be without a couple of players like defender Thierry Manzi who is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera also returns to the team after missing the win over Mozambique through a one-game suspension while Kevin Muhire and Abdul Rwatubyaye will not play the match after their clubs refused to release them.

AS Kigali defender Emery Bayisenge won't take part in the tie due to an ankle injury while goalie Yves Kimenyi is recovering from a muscle strain.

Rwanda will go all out for a victory as they seek to qualify to the AFCON for the second time in history after making their maiden appearance in Tunisia in 2004.

Amavubi squad

Goalkeepers: Olivier Kwizera (Rayon Sports FC), Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), and Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali)

Defenders: Ange Mutsinzi (APR FC), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Faustin Usengimana (Police FC), Hassan Rugirayabo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC) and Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC)

Midfielders: Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Steven Rubanguka (AE Karaiskakis Artas, Greece), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Haruna Niyonzima (Young SC, Tanzania), and Eric Ngendahimana (Kiyovu SC)

Forward: Jean Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police FC), Ernest Sugira (Rayon Sports FC), Lague Byiringiro (APR FC), and Danny Usengimana (APR FC).