Rwanda: RSSB Kigali Blood Donation Heroes Drive Meets Targets as Campaign Ends

Yesterday marked the end of a one-week blood donation drive that was organised by Health Sector Collective Outreach (HESCO) in collaboration with City of Kigali.

The drive which was sponsored by RSSB had a target of collecting 300 units of blood which have been surpassed.

The drive saw universities like University of Lay Adventists of Kigali (UNILAK), University of Kigali and Kigali Independent University (ULK) participate, as well as staff of different districts in Kigali city and journalists from different media houses donate blood.

Marie Claire Uwera Ag. Director of PR, Communications and Education Unit, RSSB (the main sponsors of the drive) thanked blood donors as well as stakeholders for their contribution.

"We would like to thank you esteemed voluntary blood donors for your contribution and also the organisers and other stakeholders for this important campaign and we encourage everyone especially young people to participate in this noble cause on regular basis," she said.

Donnah Rubagumya, on behalf of Health Sector Collective Outreach (HESCO), the organisation that organised the drive, said the main objective of the drive was to sensitise the public on the importance of blood donation. Blood is very vital in the human system, he said, adding that they are very impressed with the turn up that surpassed the targets.

He notes that the accolade goes to every blood hero who donated blood and the trophy goes to Gasabo District that mobilised the most blood donors.

St Andre Secondary School defied the odds with 90 students donating blood. Kigali Independent University (ULK) came on top of universities that participated with over 50 donors.

Blood is not for sale, Rubagumya said while urging the public, mostly the healthy youths to regularly donate blood.

"An adequate supply can only be assured through regular donations by voluntary unpaid blood donors. We thank all the supporters of this drive that unreservedly supported the campaign especially RSSB and City of Kigali who did a great job in mobilisation, RBC staff that provided great care to the donors and different media houses that helped in amplifying the message," Rubagumya added.

Alphonse Rutarindwa, Director of Health, Gasabo district, while appearing on national television-Good Morning Rwanda programme-stressed the need to make blood donation a culture among Rwandans.

"We do not have shortage of blood, but blood comes in different types, you may need blood group O when the stock is less, hence the need for constant blood donation," Rutarindwa said.

The drive was supported by organisations like Brac who sponsored t-shirts for the blood donors, Peters bakery that provided snacks for the blood donors, HDI Rwanda and Tomtransfers that contributed towards the transportation of donors to mention but a few.